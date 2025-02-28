Property Worth Millions Destroyed By Fire In Ibadan

Share

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed on Thursday when a fire engulfed a shopping complex around Ogungbade area in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at RSD Shopping Complex where shops at the upper floor of the building was devastatingly ravaged.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, said, “On Thursday 27th February, 2025 by 12:58 hrs, the agency’s control room center received a distress call.

“The fire personnel led by ACFS Olubunmi left for the scene and arrived at the place where an upper floor of a storey complex was engulfed by fire.

“We swiftly swung into action and restricted the fire not to affect the ground floor and other nearby properties.

“A Team of Policeman from Adegbayi Police Division and Yemetu were also on ground to provide security cover.

“No casualty was recorded, though the upper floor of the complex was destroyed by fire but the ground floor and other nearby buildings were protected against the devastating fire”, he said.

The Fire men could not ascertain cause of the fire, just as many of the sympathizers were short of words in view of the magnitude of the inferno.

Many of the shop owners were seen agonizing over their loses, while appealing to Governor Seyi Makinde to come to their aid to mitigate the losses.

