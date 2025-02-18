Property Tussle: Joe Jefia Charged To Court For Alleged Forgery Of Deed Of Transfer

Share

A former aspirant for the Delta State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Ughelli South Local Government Area, Mr. Joseph Jefia, has been charged to court for alleged forgery of a deed of transfer.

Jefia was dragged before the Federal High Court in the Abuja Judicial Division, in charge no. FHC/ABJ/ CR/501/2024, where the Federal Government is the complainant and Joseph Jefia is the defendant.

According to the charge papers obtained by our reporter, the case includes five counts emphasising that Joseph Jefia, at some point in 2012, forged a deed of transfer dated either March 2 or March 1, 1978 or 1979, with the intent for it to be used as genuine in Nigeria, ultimately to the detriment of the beneficiaries of the estate of the late Chief Harrison Jefia.

This act is punishable under Section 1 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M 17 LFN 2004. Count 2 states that Jefia forged the signature of Chief Harrison Jefia on the aforementioned forged deed of transfer, again with the intention for it to be used as genuine, violating Section 1(2)(C) of the same Act.

Count 3 alleges that Jefia obtained property by deception, falsely claiming that Chief Harrison Jefia who was neither a shareholder nor a director of Jefia Properties Ltd, had transferred properties to the company where Joe Jefia’s mother holds majority shares.

This action is also punishable under Section 1(2)(C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M 17 LFN 2004.

Share

Please follow and like us: