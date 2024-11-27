Property Mogul Seeks Collaboration To Enhance Education Sector

Share

…Emerges as National President of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Alumni Association

In a move set to spark a renewed commitment to the development of education, Mr Armstrong Akintunde, Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes Limited and Trinity Gardens, has been elected the National President of the Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association.

The election, held at the school premises in Iperu Remo, attracted a large turnout of alumni eager to kick-start a new chapter in the association’s history.

Akintunde, a property developer and native of Iperu Remo, pledged to lead efforts to uplift the school while also addressing the broader challenges facing the education sector in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists after his victory, Akintunde highlighted the importance of collective action to support the government’s efforts to deliver quality education.

He acknowledged the government’s commitment but stressed that the scale of the task demands greater involvement from private stakeholders and alumni.

“The government is trying its best, but with our population and other competing priorities, we need to step in as stakeholders to create a conducive learning environment for students,” Akintunde said.

The new president promised to build on the association’s legacy, focusing on improving infrastructure and student performance.

“The large turnout today confirms the love and respect we have for this school,” he noted.

“My leadership will prioritize mobilizing resources and influence to complement government efforts and ensure this school remains a leader in education,” he stated.

Akintunde called for the active support and cooperation of alumni, emphasizing that no stone would be left unturned in driving the association and the school forward.

The election also saw praise for Akintunde’s leadership potential.

Mr Gbolahan Osho, the immediate past National Secretary of the association and Ex-Officio II, described the president-elect as “a man of many colours” whose dedication and expertise make him the ideal candidate to lead the school and its alumni association to greater heights.

With his new executive team, Akintunde is poised to strengthen the association’s contributions to Christ Apostolic Grammar School, fostering development and setting a new benchmark for alumni associations across the country.

