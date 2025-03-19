Property Mogul; Dr Shakirat Ayobami Floats NGO

Share

In the competitive landscape of Nigeria’s real estate industry, Dr. Shakirat Ayobami emerges as a formidable leader and innovative force.

As the founder and driving force behind White Rose Properties, she has successfully carved out a distinct niche for herself in a sector that has historically been dominated by men.

Her journey is a testament to resilience, marked by her unwavering determination to overcome challenges and break through the barriers that often hinder women’s progress in such fields.

Dr Ayobami’s strategic mindset and sharp business acumen have been pivotal in elevating her company to unprecedented heights, allowing it to thrive despite fierce competition.

Her achievements reflect not only her hard work and dedication but also serve as a powerful challenge to societal stereotypes that often discourage women from pursuing ambitious careers.

Despite facing scepticism and criticism from some quarters, her success stands as a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women, in Nigeria. Through her leadership and commitment to excellence, Dr. Ayobami is reshaping the future of the real estate sector.

Starting her career as a property realtor, Dr. Ayobami embodies the “girl child can do spirit,” which champions resilience, determination, and hard work. With years of experience that have transformed her ideas into stunning condominiums and homes that enrich the skylines of Lagos, she has remained steadfastly connected to her humble beginnings.

Her journey has been one of grit; having faced significant challenges before reaching the pinnacle of the real estate business, she now owns properties in prime locations across Lagos and has built a loyal clientele. This loyalty stems from her meticulous attention to detail and her passion for delivering exceptional quality in every project.

In her commitment to giving back to society, Dr. Ayobami recently established The White Rose Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to supporting abandoned children whose families can no longer afford their educational needs.

Over the years, her deep sense of social responsibility has driven her to pay school fees for vulnerable children, an effort that has cost her millions of Naira. As demand for assistance grew, she decided to channel the proceeds from her business to expand her charitable efforts, ensuring that more beneficiaries could benefit from her foundation’s initiatives.

In celebration of her 40th birthday, she aims to touch more lives through educational grants, reflecting her desire to empower youth and create a brighter future.

In contrast to many of her peers who might host extravagant parties to mark such milestones, Dr Ayobami has chosen to adopt over 100 vulnerable children in each state across the nation to benefit from her scholarship scheme.

This initiative is designed to empower them and offer them a more promising future. She plans to initiate the selection process in her home state of Osun and subsequently extend it to Lagos State, where she resides.

“The desire to establish a charity organization stems from my own experiences as a woman, which have shaped my perspective on life,” Dr. Ayobami explains.

“I recognize that to break the cycle of adversity that I endured while growing up, I must ensure that others have access to the educational opportunities I once fought for. My educational scheme is not just about empowerment; it is about opening doors to new possibilities for these children in the future.”

With her unwavering vision and commitment to social change, Dr Shakirat Ayobami is making a profound impact, one life at a time.

