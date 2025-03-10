Property Firm Gets Chairman

Share

MKH Properties has appointed Femi Akintunde as board chairman. The firm said in a statement that Akintola Jonathan was also appointed as a board member.

Akintunde is an accomplished engineer and business management professional, with a master degree in engineering management and a graduate certificate in management.

It said in his new role as the board chairman, Akintunde would lend his extensive leadership skills and industry knowledge to propel the company toward greater success.

He is a registered member of numerous professional organisations, including Council of Registered Engineers (COREN), tNigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and the Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIE) among others.

Also, Akintola, an engineer, brings his leadership expertise to the table, further strengthening the company’s commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth.

