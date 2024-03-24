Property Dispute: Civil Servant Risks Jail Term Over Disobedience To Court Order

A civil servant and staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Ms Asabe Waziri risks being jailed for disobedience to a court order.

She was said to have disobeyed the lawful order of the court after she invaded a property located at No 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja.

In the contempt charge with motion number, FCT/HC/M/11211/2022 and dated March 19, 2024, it was said that unless Asabe Waziri obeys court order, she will be liable to be committed to prison.

Part of the motion reads, “Notice of consequences of disobedience to a court order pursuant to sections 72 & 85 of the Sheriff’s and Civil Process Act (cap c 38) LFN 2004 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this honourable court. Take notice that unless you have obeyed the direction and orders(s) contained in the order(S) of this Honorable Court delivered on 21st February 2023 attached hereto, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”

Justice Mohammed Madugu of the High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory had barred Asabe from interfering, trespassing and disturbing the quiet possession of the applicant, To keep Bariwa, to the property located in the Maitama District of Abuja.

Despite being aware of the court order barring her from going to the property, Asabe secured the backing of the police to give them cover to take over the property.

The Court had ordered Asabe Waziri not to go near the property pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Madugu also ordered, “upon reading the Motion on Notice along with the accompanying affidavit of Yinke Bariwa including the written address filed along with the application. And upon hearing A.V GANI (Esq) Counsel for the Claimant/Applicant.

“Court hereby makes the following order(s): leave of this court is granted to the Claimant/Appitcant for an interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st Defendant/Respondent (Asabe Waziri) from interfering. trespassing, disturbing the quiet possession of the Applicants or doing anything adverse to property described as a two (2) bedroom unit, of flat 3B and 3C, Abeh signature Apartments, 1, Mekong Close. Maitama Abuja FCT, pending the hearing of the substantive suit with Reference No: CV/3261/22”