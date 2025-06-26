Property Demolition: Lagos Denies Obi’s Allegation

The Lagos State Government has denied allegations by former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, that a property belonging to his brother was demolished by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the state government categorically refuted any involvement by LASBCA or any other government agency in the said demolition.

Reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law, public safety, and due process, the statement read: “We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or violations of extant laws. Any individual or group found culpable will be held accountable.”

Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, who oversees LASBCA, said there is no record or operational link between the agency and the alleged demolition.

“It is disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such a claim without verifying the facts,” he said.

To ensure transparency and get to the root of the matter, the government has directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, to initiate a thorough investigation through LASBCA into the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

“The Lagos State Government welcomes everyone to live and work in the state, and we assure all residents of our continued commitment to their safety and well-being,” Dr. Babatunde added.