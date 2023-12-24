Properties Worth N23.8m Destroyed By Fire In Kwara

The fire outbreak that erupted in the Alfa Yahaya neighbourhood in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday evening has reportedly resulted in the destruction of property worth N23.8 million.

The fire incident which occurred at No. 5, Ado Compound, damaged two stores and seven apartments in the compound.

Three of the seven apartments were completely demolished, while the two businesses were totally filled with merchandise.

Hassan Adekunle, Head of Media and Publicity for the Kwara State Fire Service, stated that the firefighters did a fantastic job minimizing the fire’s damage.

He said, “However, the firemen were able to perform excellently well to minimise the damage, therefore other rooms in the building, including many tangible properties, were saved from the scathed fire.

“Total estimated property saved is N47.4 million and total estimated property lost is N23.8 million.”