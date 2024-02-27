Properties Worth Millions Destroyed As Fire Razes Down School In Kwara

There was pandemonium at Grace International School in Tanke, Ilorin, Kwara State capital, as fire destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Grace International School which is located at Awolowo Street, next to the Kobiowu Mosque, in Tanke gutted fire on Sunday at approximately 6:06 p.m., damaging nine of the school’s fourteen classrooms.

Hassan Adekunle, spokesman for the Kwara State Fire Service, said in a statement on Monday that firemen arrived to find a block of classrooms engulfed in flames.

According to him, the firefighters responded quickly to the fire.

“Tragically, the fire had already ravaged nine out of the fourteen classrooms, leaving a significant portion of the school in ruins.

” Through meticulous investigation, it was determined that the fire originated from an undergrowth that had been deliberately set ablaze by an unidentified individual. The flames then rapidly spread to the school building, causing extensive damage, ” he said.