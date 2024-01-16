Properties Worth Millions Burnt In Kwara

Properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed with over 120 persons rendered homeless following a fire outbreak that occurred in Ilorin, Kwara State.

New Telegraph gathered according to Hassan Adekunle, spokesman for the state fire service, in a statement issued in Ilorin on Monday that the incident occurred at about 11:08 a.m.

“He stated that the Kwara State Fire Service reacted to a fire outbreak at Megida Onikanhun Compound in Edun Isale, Ilorin South Local Government Area of the state.

“The firefighters, upon arrival, found the entire compound and Edun Market engulfed in flames due to a late call. To enhance firefighting efforts, part of the fence was dismantled for better access.

“At 11:22 am, a message was sent to the brigade headquarters for additional manpower, and the proficient firefighters successfully brought the situation under control within an hour before completely extinguishing the fire.

“Investigation revealed that an unknown person had set refuse on fire, initially mistaken for harmless smoke. Unfortunately, it spread to the nearby compound.”

Hassan, Head of the Department of Media, offered his sympathies to Magaji Megida Onikanhun’s representative, Kuranga Yunus Adebayo.

He praised the fire department’s efforts, noting that the fire left over 120 people homeless and damaged 44 rooms and a mosque in the 75-room Magaji Onikanhun’s Compound. Thankfully, there were no casualties.

The State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, and the Federal Fire Service, officers from the Department of Disaster Management, NSCDC – were on the scene to ensure crowd control and prevent potential looting, protecting both market goods and firefighters.

Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, urged the general public to always play safe, especially during this period, and not to hesitate to call the fire brigade whenever there is a fire emergency in their areas, as this would save people’s lives and properties in the state.