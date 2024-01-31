Properties Destroyed, Shops Burnt In Zamfara Fire Outbreak

Properties worth millions of Naira and over 60 shops have been destroyed following a fire outbreak at the Gusau Central Market in Zamfara State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire began at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the furniture sector of the state capital’s main market.

According to the Commander of the Nigerian Fire Service, New Market Office, Hamza Mohammed, a store owner whose name has yet to be revealed, died while attempting to enter his business to extinguish the fire.

READ ALSO:

The state fire service was at work to keep the fire from spreading to nearby stores. Tho, many shops were affected.

As of the time of filling this report, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.