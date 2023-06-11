Properties Destroyed As Fire Razes Shopping Complex In Ekiti

Fire razed down a shopping complex along Ado-Afao Road in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

The fire which started in the early hours of Sunday damaged properties worth millions of Naira as the complex got burnt to ashes.

Some of the shopowners who spoke to newsmen expressed their grievances at the State Fire Service, as firefighters claimed they had no water operation when called upon.

Describing the situation as uncalled for, they appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.