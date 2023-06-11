New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Properties Destroyed As…

Properties Destroyed As Fire Razes Shopping Complex In Ekiti

Fire razed down a shopping complex along Ado-Afao Road in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

The fire which started in the early hours of Sunday damaged properties worth millions of Naira as the complex got burnt to ashes.

Some of the shopowners who spoke to newsmen expressed their grievances at the State Fire Service, as firefighters claimed they had no water operation when called upon.

Describing the situation as uncalled for, they appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

 

Post Views: 141
Tags:

Read Previous

Tragedy In Ondo As Five Drown In Boat Accident
Read Next

JUST-IN: Five Dies In Ondo Auto Crash

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023