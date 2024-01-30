Properties Destroyed As Fire Engulfs Shops In Ibadan

A fire outbreak that occurred on Monday at Ire Akari Estate, in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

New Telegraph learnt that the fire incident affected many shops in the area, but no lives were lost in the outbreak.

According to sources, the fire started in a furniture shop before it extended to other sections of the market.

As of the time of filing this report, the State Police Command has yet to comment on the development.