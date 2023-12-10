Proper Planning, Sure Way to Success

For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he has sufficient to finish it? Lest haply, after he hath laid the foundation, and is not able to finish it, all that be- hold it begins to mock him, Saying, This man began to build, and was not able to finish. Luke 14:28-30 Proper planning guaranties massive success and helps us to finish strong. Proper planning is the process of thinking about the activities required to achieve a desired goal.

It is first and foremost activities or roles to achieve desired result. No wonder, God created light first, and he created man last. This means that God is a planner. Planning is the application of logical thinking to your objectives. You will never know the worth of what you have until you become a committed planner. Most people searching for white- collar jobs might have something in their hands that can make them billionaires and employers of labour if they can plan well, but unfortunately, they do not have value for them. Planners are always resourceful and creative; they think of what to do with the little income that enters their hands.

Ecclesiastes 5:9a. Moreover the profit of the earth is for all: We all have equal opportunity to make the most of life; it is simply a function of planning. So, plan from today; do not leave your life to chance. Proverbs 24:3-4 says, “Through wisdom is a house builded; and by understanding it is established: And by knowledge shall the chambers be filled with all precious and pleasant riches.”

HOW TO PLAN ADEQUATELY WHILE ANTICIPATING SUCCESS?

1. Work your life out in line with your plan. Good planning prevents small problems from becoming big problems.

2. Avoid a disordered life. Learn to maintain orderliness in everything you are doing. God is a God of order. To be living a disordered life, is not of God. Order is the foundation for wonder. If you need a financial wonder, establish a financial order. Let all things be done decently and in order. 1.Cor.14:40.

3. Think about your priori- ties for the future and write them down. The principal tool for planning is thinking. Every time you want to plan, sit down and think. If you want to become a great person, sit down and plan because planning is an act of wisdom.

4. Stop looking for someone to pay your bills; plan your life. You can plan your life and live your size, and God will keep lifting you from glory to glory. Stop living a borrowed life.

5. Remain focused. Having set our goals and vision for the year, there may be distractions along the journey to reaching the goals.

This is where focus comes in. As you run with your vision, keep laser focus and unwavering faith in God’s ability to strengthen, support and sustain you towards accomplishing those set goals and dreams. Your enemy is anyone who breaks your focus from your God given assignment. Your friend is anyone who helps you to focus on the instructions of God for your life. Keep your face in the sunshine and you will not see the shadow. There is a Gold mine in every Goal mind.

Prophetic Declarations

•I declare the eternal blessings of God on my life, my family, finances, this week.

•Every devil that wants to eat you up, this week shall be eaten up

•From this day forward, testimonies shall proceed forth continually from your life.

•I decree the breaking of every spell of distraction over your life in Jesus Name.

•Every case that the devil has made against you re- turns back to hell in Jesus name.