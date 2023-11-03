Proper Planning Of Cities Will Help Curb Insecurity – Reps

…Warn Against Substandard Aviation Equipment

The House of Representatives Committee on Urban and Regional Planning has reiterated the need for adequate planning of urban cities, saying this would help in addressing insecurity and other challenges.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, who disclosed this on Thursday lamented that the breach of the original plans of many urban cities was on the rise in the country.

“If our cities are properly developed, and well planned, issues of disasters, issues of emergencies would be reduced. Issues of identification would be improved because persons can be tracked to the very last location that they are.

“But what we find, what we have are cities lacking the very basic, relative planning for development.

“In areas where there has been a seeming semblance of planning, development has not been according to plans. In areas where development has even reached, there have been cases of several distortions.

“There have been cases of conversions. Areas are designated as residential, people convert them to be commercial or even industrial. It negates, and would continue to negate the essence of planning and urban development.

According to the lawmaker, slums have continued to spring up because of the challenges. “It would be in our place to bring our experiences, and to bring our knowledge to bear, to support the government, to see how these can be redeveloped and upgraded beyond what they are called today as slums”, he said.

He charged his colleagues in the committee to prepare for the tasks ahead, saying “We are not strangers to the activities of parliament. We are also not strangers to the issues of development. I seek your support, as I hope that every one of us will bring to bear, the individual expertise and wealth of experience to help steer this committee in the right direction.

Similarly, the House Committee on Aviation Technology has warned critical stakeholders in the aviation industry against tendencies that might jeopardise the safety standard across the country.

Chairman of the Committee on Aviation, Hon. Thomas Eriyetomi gave the warning yesterday during an interactive session with the management staff of the Federal College of Aviation Technology, Zaria in Abuja.

During the meeting, the Rector of the College, Capt. Modibbo Alkali had informed the lawmakers that their major challenge is funding, claiming that under his leadership several awards have been won.

The Rector told the lawmakers that his college is fully funded by the federal government adding some agencies are owing them huge amounts.

He explained that some government agencies such as the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA are owing even as they continuously train and retrain their workforce across the country.

He equally informed the committee that most NEMA staff trained under them are doing perfectly well because of the quality of training they offered.

The Rector stated that his college has existed in the country for 59 years noting that some factors usually cause delays in students’ graduation like bad weather conditions.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of the committee promised to ensure effective oversight of the Nigerian airspace and the aviation sector at large.

He warned the college not to unnecessarily delay students for years because of their inability to meet up, advising the college on the likelihood of changing the student’s course.