Propak W’Africa Opens Registration For Manufacturing, Exhibition, Conference

Regional packing and packaging company, Propak West Africa, has opened registration for the 12th edition of its yearly event billed for September 11 – 13 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Regional Director, Afrocet Montgomery, George Pearson, who made this known in a statement made available to the New Telegraph said that over 5500 attendees and with 250 global brands as exhibitors as well as professionals from across the supply chain from industries working in the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industries will be in attendance.

He said: “As Propak has grown over the years, it has continued to attract the biggest names in the industry from all corners of the globe, including BBM Maschinenbau, Danfra Soluions, Krones AG, Milacron India, Neofyton, Piovan Group, Reifenhauser Blown Film, Sacmi, Snetor and Windmoeller & Holscher among many others internationally.”

Furthermore, he said that the Organisers are delighted to welcome back many Nigerian exhibitors including Adeco Project Engineering, Ankan Group of Companies, Beaumont Industrial Services, E-One Machinery, JMG Ltd, Proxima, SBA Nigeria, Stav Ltd and Veepee Group among the largest contingent of Nigerian companies to date.

“This September will also see the highest number of machines on display ever at the exhibition, with more than fifteen live in action including various forms of injection and blow mould machine, sachet, packing and weighing machines including some new to the West African market,” he said.

It would not be exhibition and window shopping alone, taking place alongside the conference, there is a full range of conference and technical sessions for CEO’s and technicians alike to discover, learn and engage with thought leaders on multiple topics.

The headline summit of 2025 will look into topics around “Shaping the Future of Packaging in West Africa” on the first day with the third day focus on “Access to Finance for Industrial Growth.”

Speakers on these stages come from the likes of Guinness Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria Plc, UAC Foods and FrieslandCampina to name just a few.

KPMG Nigeria are returning as Strategic Partners to run the dedicated sustainability focus day on the 10th September under the theme, Lifecycle Data Management for Sustainable Packaging Systems, which promises to engage the manufacturing community in ways such that data becomes an enabler of the circular economy.

With the exhibition now a little over two months away, the organisers have said there is much more to be announced over the course of the coming weeks and urge all those interested in staying in touch to register for the exhibition and be kept informed of the new conference sessions, exhibitors and features that are in are in store.