Propak Exhibition: 5,500 Professionals Converge On Landmark Centre

The Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, will come alive on Tuesday as 5,500 industry professionals, all eager to discover the latest technology and equipment for their organisations, factories, and supply lines, gather for the 12th edition of Propak West Africa, an exhibition and conference for the packaging, plastics, printing, and processing industries.

The Regional Director, Afrocet Montgomery George Pearson, who made this known, stated that for three days, from Tuesday to Thursday, more than 250 global brands that could be the missing link to take business to the next level, will be on display.

He said: “Already, the exhibition floor is packed full of companies that make up the global and regional leaders in the manufacturing space, and there are live working machines to witness across all four halls of the Landmark Centre.

“Whether it’s new plastic packaging, sachets for food or labels for pharmaceuticals, all is available, the organisers said.

Furthermore, he said: “Off the floor, there’s a lot to discover across the three days in the conference rooms with each day tailored to suit a slightly different segment of the industry.”

The first day sees the Propak West Africa Summit – Shaping the Future of Packaging, a high-impact conference designed specifically for production and packaging professionals across the region, with a sharp focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in manufacturing and packaging operations.

The speaker lineup includes DG, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi–Kadiri, MD, BUA Foods, Engr. Dr Dele Abioye

Others are leading executives from Guinness Nigeria, UAC Foods, PZ Wilmar, Diageo, Sonnex Packaging, and many more.

KPMG is the host of the second day. They have orchestrated an executive conference program looking into Data Management for Sustainable Packaging Systems.

The circular economy offers a transformative framework for sustainable development, emphasising resource efficiency, waste minimisation, and the promotion of recycling and reuse. The conference sessions take a data-driven, cross-sectoral approach to tackle plastic pollution, focusing on life-cycle data management to enhance circularity across the plastics value chain.

Speakers include the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos State, Mosopefolu George, Director Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Coca-Cola, Oluwasoromidayo George, among others.

And the final day welcomes a multitude of sessions focusing on “Made in Nigeria: Scaling SME Manufacturing in Food, FMCG and Packaging.”