February 23, 2026
Promoting Unity, Family Values Key To National Progress –Lagos Deputy Gov

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Nigerians to be more sensitive to Godly endeavours and awesome relationships with their neighbours. This is said to foster communal relationship which is the anchor to the development within the Society, noting that such virtues would engender social cohesion and national development.

The Deputy Governor said this yesterday while speaking during the annual Ramadan lectures of Nawair-Ud-Deen (Lagos) and Anwar-Ul-Islam Movement of Nigeria, in Mushin Idi-Oro and Agege, respectively.

Hamzat added that Nigerians, irrespective of their religions, should demonstrate genuine patriotism by loving the country and consistently speaking positively about it, urging them to promote unity and uphold the values that are germane toward building a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous society.

He said: “A positive national mindset and collective responsibility are essential for fostering stability, strengthening public confidence, and advancing sustainable development.

“The need to strengthen family values and parental responsibility, rebuilding strong value-driven homes, is essential for raising responsible citizens and fostering long-term social and economic stability.”

