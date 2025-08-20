Promoting True Friendship Among Nigerians

True friendship is a bond characterized by loyalty, honesty, empathy, and mutual respect, where friends genuinely care about each other’s well-being as well as support one another through life’s ups and downs.

It’s a relationship built on trust and shared values, where members can be themselves without fear of judgement and can rely on each other for support and understanding. It’s often said that ‘two good heads are better than one’. It’s also widely noted that ‘a tree does not make a forest’.

These and many more similar quotations, which signify the essence of partnership or amalgamation, have been adhered to by millions of personalities and schools of thought across the globe owing to their obvious inevitable role in human existence.

The aforementioned philosophies are not unconnected with the fact that, no individual or group can do it all alone if efficiency or effectiveness remains his/its watchword. No doubt, this was the reason God ensured that a woman was formed having created a man. This is needless to say that the creator Himself understood the inevitable essence of companionship.

This simply implies that everyone requires a friend in whom he/she is well pleased toward arriving at the anticipated success room. A friend, in a nutshell, is a person that one likes and knows well. It could also be described as a supporter of a cause or a staunch fan of a certain organization.

A true friend is the first person you wish to call whenever you receive good news; he/she is equally the person you wish to share your pains with; he is that person or fellow that would like to accompany you on the most boring errands or trips and make them seem fun; he is that fellow that is invariably willing to tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. In the same vein, friendship is a kind of relationship between two or more people who care about each other.

Since friendship has to do with people who truly care about each other, there’s no gain saying that sometimes it requires that people put someone other than themselves first. Indeed, true friendship signifies that some occasions might warrant you sacrificing your happiness for that of others.

Hence, life is all about sacrifice, which is usually a product of compassion. What’s the essence of life if you can’t cough up a reasonable time to think about others? Notwithstanding, a friendship is meant to be a symbiotic relationship rather than a parasitic one.

Hence, many qualities are required or necessary for a good friendship to hold, including honesty, transparency, trustworthiness, loyalty, tolerance and unconditional acceptance. These, among other factors, have the tendency to yield an unconditional love between the parties involved.

For any friendship to be reliable as well as successful or hitch-free, either or both parties, as the case might be, must possess all of the above at all times. In Nigeria, for instance, which is an amalgamation of various friendships or relationships, for the union to remain in peace and progress, the leaders must be willing to be transparent and honest to the teeming followers, thus they must always exercise the political will towards leading transparently.

The electorate, on their part, must equally reciprocate the gesture by being loyal and submissive. Any union is anchored on reciprocity among its overall members, hence Nigeria isn’t an exception. We must take into cognizance that national unity would continue to suffer from epilepsy if trust is nowhere to be found; and there will never be trust if honesty and transparency is missing.

Happiness ought to be seen as a keyword by the people or groups who constitute a certain friendship or union, irrespective of the circumstance. Of course, we aren’t unaware that human beings can clash very easily, which is why it’s hard for some persons to maintain many friendships at a time or simultaneously.

In view of this assertion, members of a particular friendship are expected to uphold absolute honesty at all cost with the sole aim of sustaining the relationship in question. Another pertinent factor to acknowledge towards sustaining national unity is unconditional acceptance.

The various ethnic groups across the federation must be prepared to accept each other unconditionally since they are bound to be one indivisible body. We found ourselves together, or as one nation, thus we must strive to sustain the oneness regardless of our respective distinct cultures and backgrounds. Arguably, this is the only way we can boast of unconditional love, which is the only factor that can yield the awaited societal uplift.

Unalloyed love produces absolute peace and unity that are required for both human and capital developments. The various Ministries of Information coupled with Orientation agencies, in collaboration with various relevant bodies, can help in making the general public comprehend this fact via awareness cum thorough sensitization campaigns.

The resolution concerning the annual commemoration of International Day of Friendship was adopted unanimously by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in May 2011 in recognition of the fact that friendship could contribute meaningfully to the efforts of the global community towards the promotion of dialogue among solidarity, civilization, mutual understanding as well as reconciliation.

The resolution mandated the international community to recognize July 30 annually as International Day of Friendship, thereby inviting all the UN Member States, several arms of the bloc, as well as other global and regional bodies coupled with civil societies, to observe the day in accordance with the culture/ customs and other appropriate circumstances of their respective local, national and/or regional communities through public awareness-raising activities.

In the 2016 commemoration of the International Day of Friendship the then UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon urged the global community to use the potential of friendship to strengthen common bonds and inspire efforts for peace and sustainable development.

The past UN boss further stated that “The day is an important opportunity to confront the misunderstanding and distrust that underlie so many of the tensions and conflicts in today’s world.” He further hinted that the event was a reminder that human solidarity is essential to promoting lasting peace and fostering sustainable growth among mankind, therefore enjoined the international communities to cultivate warm ties that would strengthen our common humanity and promote the well-being of the human race.

Hence, I call on Nigerians both home and abroad to strive towards achieving national unity through the effort of undiluted friendship. It was Lucius Seneca that said “One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.”