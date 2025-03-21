Promo: Union Bank Rewards Customers With Tricycles

Share

Union Bank has rewarded three lucky customers with a tricycle each in the second monthly draw of its ongoing Save and Win Palli Promo 4 campaign, which was conducted recently at the bank’s Douglas Road branch in Owerri, Imo State.

A total of 120 winners were also rewarded with N7,800,000, including 60 customers who won N100,000 each and 60 others who each went home with fuel gift vouchers worth N30,000 during the transparent virtual live draw that was monitored under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies.

Speaking about the second monthly draw, Vivian Imoh-Ita, Union Bank’s Head of Retail and SME Business, stated: “Union Bank is pleased with the transformational impact this campaign has had in the lives of our customers not just in terms of the rewards given out, but also sustainable financial foundations laid through our savings campaign.

We will continue to strive to be agents of positive change in the lives of our customers and enablers of them achieving their financial objectives”.

Save & Win Palli Promo 4 is a nationwide campaign designed to reward both new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth over N131,000,000.

This initiative aims to help them achieve their savings goals while getting rewarded at the same time. The new season, which began in December 2024 and runs until May 2025, offers customers the chance to win over N131 million in cash prizes, Motorcycles, Tricycles, Fuel Vouchers, and a star prize of N5 million, which will be handed out to three lucky winners at the grand finale.

