Promo: Union Bank Rewards Customers With N5m Each

Union Bank of Nigeria has awarding three lucky customers N5 million each at the grand finale of its promo.

Since its inception, the campaign has distributed over N330 million in cash and gift prizes, positively impacting more than 5,000 customers across Nigeria and improving their financial outcomes.

The grand prize winners, including Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Isah (Zaria Branch, North), Atilabor Seikemefa Friday (Sapele Branch, South-South) and Oluranti Ogunluyi (Ilaro Branch, South-West), were selected through transparent, electronically supervised draws monitored by regulatory authorities.

They collected their prizes at The Stallion Plaza, Union Bank’s Head Office in Marina, Lagos, in the presence of other winners and the Bank’s executive leadership led by Managing Director/CEO Yetunde Oni.

Commenting on the campaign, Vivian ImohIta, Head of Retail and SME Business, said: “Over the past four years, the Save and Win Palli Promo has enriched the lives of thousands, providing crucial financial relief and rewarding diligent savers.