Promo: Stanbic IBTC Bank rewards 70 customers with cash

Stanbic IBTC Bank has rewarded 70 additional customers in the January draw of its ongoing Reward4Saving Promo. According to a press release, this brings the total number of beneficiaries to 1,424 since the inception of the promo in 2021. The statement said: “The Reward4Saving Promo was created to foster disciplined saving habits among Nigerians, offering them rewards for achieving specified savings targets.

In the January draw, 10 winners were selected from each of the seven business regions operated by the bank in Nigeria, and each was rewarded with N100,000. “So far, over 1,424 customers who have actively saved a minimum of N10,000 in their @ease wallet or savings accounts have been rewarded with N234 million. The Reward4Saving promo is currently in its third season and the promo will run from September 2023 till August 2024.

“Stanbic IBTC Bank will continuously reward 70 customers with N100,000 each in the monthly draws; seven customers with N1 million in the quarterly draws; and seven customers will also be rewarded with N2 million in the grand finale within the period.” It further said that five draws had been held so far in the third season and that 357 customers who have emerged winners have been rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1 million for maintaining consistent saving habits.