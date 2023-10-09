Promo: Polaris Bank outlines steps to winning N1m

Polaris Bank has outlined four steps for members of the public to participate in and stand the chance of winning varying cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N1million and other rewards, in its ongoing Save & Win promo.

According to a press release to be eligible to participate in the promo, a customer would first have to grow his/her deposit by N10,000 and hold for 30 days to qualify for a chance to win N10,000 cash prize in the monthly draws.

The statement also said that customers stand a chance to win N1m in the quarterly draws when they save increments of N10,000 for three consecutive months or N30,000 for three months.

It further said that in the event that a customer’s account is dormant, the customer could reactivate such account without visiting the Bank by logging in on a portal.

For non-customers of Polaris Bank the statement said that they will have to first open an account to be able to participate in the promo.