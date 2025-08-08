Promo: Lender Rewards Customers With N23m

Stanbic IBTC Bank has successfully enhanced the financial well-being of 148 savers by distributing N23 million in the recent May and June draws of its Reward – 4Saving Season 4 promo. In a press release, the bank said that the second and third monthly draws, along with the inaugural quarterly draw of 2025, have had a positive impact on individuals across Nigeria, adding that the initiative continues to transform everyday savings into substantial rewards and also inspires a growing saving culture among individuals.

The statement said: “In the combined May and June monthly draws held at Stanbic IBTC’s head office in Lagos, 140 customers each received N100,000, totalling N14 million in cash prizes. “Under the supervision of regulatory authorities including the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON); and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), the draws were conducted transparently, re – warding savers who maintained a minimum balance of N10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ ease Wallet for 30 consecutive days.

From market traders to students and retirees, these winners are now better equipped to pay school fees, grow small businesses, or meet family needs.” “The excitement peaked with the emergence of eight additional winners from the first quarterly draw which took place on the same day. Seven winners, one from each business zone, each claimed N1 million; while one grand quarterly winner took home N2 million, totalling N9 million.

These draws show how Stanbic IBTC values every saver’s effort,” the statement added. Commenting on the promo, Emmanuel Aihevba, the Country Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “The combined draws of two monthly events, as well as the first quarterly draw of the Reward4Saving Season 4 promo, celebrate our customers’ dedication.

We are rewarding 148 savers with a total of N23 million to support their aspirations ranging from education to entrepreneurship. At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to appreciating our loyal customers by providing meaningful opportunities that enhance their financial well-being and promote a culture of saving across Nigeria.