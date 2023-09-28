Promo: Firm Rewards 14 New Millionaire Winners

Fourteen more persons from the South-East/ South-South region have emerged instant millionaires in the Pure Bliss “60 Millionaires in 60 Days” promo. The cash presentation ceremony was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, recently, where each of them was rewarded with N1 million.

Regional Sales Manager, OK Foods, Isaac Edokpayi, explained that undergraduates, NYSC members, traders and a clergy were part of those who joined the millionaires’ club, courtesy of pure bliss consumers millionaire promo. He congratulated the new millionaires, adding that the promo was intended to give back to the consumers for their support and patronage.

He said: “Over the years, Pure Bliss has dominated biscuit category in Nigeria and is one of the leading biscuit brands. Beyond just selling delicious cookies and wafers to our consumers, the pure bliss millionaire promo is another avenue to give back to Nigerians and appreciate them for the success of the brand.

“We believe that a million naira will make a difference in some people’s lives, so 60 lucky consumers pan Nigeria will be rewarded with one million naira each. “Right here in this venue, we are rewarding 14 consumers. As you can see, the winners are from different states and Port Harcourt is just one of the cash presentation locations.

Cash presentations also held in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.” He further noted that beyond the N1 million cash prize, consumers received consolatory prizes on the promotion. “Thousands of consumers were also rewarded with N30 million worth of airtime. So, through this promo, Pure Bliss has rewarded consumers with almost N100 million in total.

We hope the promo puts smiles on the faces of our consumers,” he said, pointing out that the conduct of the promo is in line with the guidelines of the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

One of the winners, Casimir Chukwudalu, a Catholic priest and seminary teacher from Orlu in Imo State, said he would devote his prize to helping out-of-school children by supporting their education through the payment of WAEC fees.