Promo: Bank To Reward Customers With N130m

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, has launched Season 4 of its highly successful Reward4Saving Promo, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a strong savings culture among Nigerians.

In a press release, the bank said: “Building on the success of the previous three seasons, over 1,900 winners have collectively received N318 million, and this year’s edition is poised to be even bigger.

A total of N130 million will be awarded to 874 lucky winners, providing customers even more chances to save and win big.” It further said that the promo encouraged Nigerians to develop a savings culture and get rewarded for their loyalty.

On how customers can qualify for the promo, the statement said: “Simply fund your new or existing savings or @ease wallet with a minimum of N10,000 for at least 30 days.

The more multiples of N10,000 you save, the higher your chances of winning.” Speaking about the initiative, Wole Adeniyi, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the bank’s dedication to financial empowerment.

He said: “We are committed to empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals. The Reward4Saving Promo is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers and encouraging them to develop a savings culture.”

According to the statement, winners will be selected through a transparent random draw process and receive cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N5 million.

“To lend credence to the transparency of the winners’ selection process in the Reward- 4Saving Promo, the draws are usually supervised by representatives from National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

The promo has won ‘The Most Transparent Consumer Promotion’ Award, two years in a row at the Industry Awards,” the statement added.

