Promo: Bank Rewards 78 Savers With N16m

Seventy eight savers emerged as joint winners of N16 million at Stanbic IBTC Bank’s recent Reward4Saving Season 4 Promo combined draw, according to a press release.

The statement said the event combined the sixth monthly draw with the second quarterly draw for this season, adding that the initiative continues to turn everyday savings into meaningful rewards while inspiring more Nigerians to embrace the saving culture.

It further stated that the combined draw, which was held at Stanbic IBTC’s Head Office in Victoria Island, Lagos, saw 70 winners, 10 from each of the bank’s seven business zones, receive N100,000 each. Another seven lucky customers went home with N1 million each, while one saver clinched the grand quarterly prize of N2 million, the statement added, noting that altogether, winners got N16 million in cash prizes.

According to the statement, the draw was overseen by regulators including the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) to ensure transparency and fairness throughout the process.

“Since the launch of the Reward4Saving Season 4 campaign, 436 customers have collectively won N60 million. With a total prize pool of N130 million, the excitement is far from over, as N70 million remains to be won before the promo ends on March 31, 2026. This generous reward scheme continues to fuel enthusiasm and strengthen loyalty among Stanbic IBTC Bank’s growing customer base nationwide,” the statement said.

Speaking at the draw, Sadiya Ojo, Head, Entrenchment, Stanbic IBTC Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to customers and its role in deepening Nigeria’s savings culture. He said: “We are here to witness Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to acknowledging the efforts of our loyal customers while promoting the importance of saving within our community.

Today, we are rewarding 78 savers with N16 million. This promotion is open to both existing and new customers. By saving just N10,000 in your Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet for a continuous 30-day period, you automatically qualify for the draw. The more you save, the better your chances of winning,” Ojo said.