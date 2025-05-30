Promises Kept: Residents Shut Down Aba To Celebrate Otti’s Infrastructural Strides

Share

Captains of industry, business moguls, market men and women, artisans, landlords and residents of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State last week shut down Enyimba city with a carnival to celebrate Governor Alex Otti’s infrastructural strides in the metropolis.

New Telegraph reports that the event, tagged; Promises Kept Carnival, was organised by the cream of private sector drivers and captains of industry in the city, with the aim to specifically celebrate the reconstruction of the dilapidated Port Harcourt Road that was abandoned for about 20 years.

Prior to Otti’s intervention, the sorry state of the road, which houses many industries, markets, banks and too many creative and fabrication centres, as well as critical state infrastructure, like schools, was deserted.

All thanks should go to God

Speaking at the carnival, Otti urged the celebrating residents to express their thanks and appreciation to the Almighty God for the opportunity given to him to serve and be used as an instrument in the ongoing Aba Urban Renewal project.

“It’s God that uses man to work. God cannot come down from heaven to do it himself. Therefore, all glories must be given to God,” Otti said.

The Abia Governor further justified the N36 billion spent by his administration to finally fix the all-important Port Harcourt Road, which is seen by many as the economic gateway of the city.

Otti took the stage to knock the opposition, stressing that his immediate predecessor in office spent more money, without fixing the road, and wonders why the opposition was crying aloud, alleging inflation of the project price.

He said that he has deliberately chosen to reply to the often misguided criticisms of the opposition except with sterling performances, but had to speak out to set the records straight.

This is as he explained; “In 2017, they awarded this Port Harcourt Road and the amount that time was N9.8 billion. They paid out the entire money, but the road was not done.

“A man wrote a book titled how to lie with statistics. You can lie with statistics. So, when in 2025, the road cost N36 billion, so I said since you people understand mathematics, let’s do it now.

“The average exchange rate was N333 naira to the dollar. If you apply that, their N9.8 billion was $29 million. In 2025, N36 billion using the current average exchange rate of N1, 600, it’s actually $22.4 million.

“So, let’s do the mathematics $29 million and $22.4 million which one is bigger? The real issue here is that $29 million was spent in 2017 and no road was done, but $22.4 million was spent in 2025 and the road is standing.”

Otti further said, “When I was declared governor elect, one month after, I brought Julius Berger here. There was so much noise.

They said I was in a hurry to take over, but my response was that I know how Julius Berger works and that it’ll take them six months to finish the design. “So I needed to start early. As I predicted, it took them six months to finish the design.

Then, in October 2023, we flagged off. Naysayers were still saying it wasn’t Julius Berger that I brought. “One thing about fraudsters is that whatever one does that they didn’t understand looks like fraud to them because that’s the only thing they understand.

Thank God that eighteen/nineteen months ago down the line, from October 2023, when Port Harcourt Road was impossible, but today, Port Harcourt is possible.”

Udeagbala: Honour deserived

Former National President of the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John Udeagbala and Chairman of the occasion, said that the Entrepreneurs and the Landlords Association organised the carnival to show appreciation to the Governor for his good work and dedication to serving the people as exemplified by his fixing the once abandoned road.

“We’re saying thank you, your Excellency. Your projects in Aba are many, but Port Harcourt Road is dear to us. All those who left Aba are all returning. We’re saying that silent gratitude is of no use, so we need to be open to our gratitude,’’ he said.

Adding, “We are here in our elements to show open gratitude because your good works are clear. We thank you so much. Through leadership is about value and ability to put people above personal desire.

“In only two years, we’re seeing results everywhere. We’re here to say a big thank you once more and come to the next election, Abia State will be the first State to record over one million votes. People will show appreciation.”

Celebration

The President General of Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA), Sir Alphonsus Udeigbo said that ALPADA cannot adequately express their joy. Saying, “Truly, when the righteous reigns, the people rejoice. Thank you, our dearly beloved Governor for recovering and rebuilding our lost Port Harcourt Road.

“Abia is the only state in Nigeria where the governed are dancing in celebration of their governor. For over 30 years, successive governments could not achieve this fit, which you have done within two years of your assumption of office.”

Udeigbo congratulated Aba residents for their support and patience with the site engineers, and thank God for keeping most them who suffered on the road alive to see the promise kept, urging them to henceforth own the project and avoid any form of sabotage.

Dedication

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Chief Onyeka Udeaja, paid glowing tribute to Otti for breathing life into the economic activities of Aba, especially, with the reconstructed Port Harcourt Road, which has seen renewed business activities within the axis.

According to him, “This carnival of praise and thanksgiving is totally devoted to God who answered the long and secret prayers of His people in Aba by ensuring first, that you were successful at the 2023 governorship election despite the mountain opposition and thereafter providing you with the requisite skill and godly wisdom for appropriate leadership and statecraft.

“Sir, what we are all witnessing in Abia State in just two years is the evidence of the hand of God upon your life as it has now continued to be evident to all, even to those who did not believe initially.”

