…Promises Equitable Distribution Of Projects

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the equitable distribution of projects across the state. He made the promise when he received the leadership of Biu Forum at the Government House.

The governor pledged increased investment in security, education, infrastructure and other sectors to improve the living standards of residents.

“We are investing heavily in these areas not to please anyone, but because posterity will judge our administration positively,” Zulum stated.

The National Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed, said Zulum’s administration has executed more than 90 development projects in Biu Emirate alone.

These include the Eye and Dental Hospital Biu, the new LGA Secretariat Biu, road networks, mega schools, a vocational training centre, primary healthcare centres and housing estates, among others.