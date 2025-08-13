Promises, Delays And Forgotten Champions Of Nigerian Sport

When Nigerian athletes bring home medals, trophies, and titles, they do far more than win games. They unite the country. They give millions a reason to celebrate. They inspire children to believe in their dreams.

They put Nigeria’s name in headlines around the world for all the right reasons. From packed stadiums echoing with cheers to street parades filled with flagwaving fans, these victories create memories that last a lifetime.

But alongside the roars of the crowd comes another tradition, one that is quieter, but just as important: the rewards. Cash. Houses. Cars. Land. Just like the ones President Bola Tinubu showered on both the Super Falcons and DTigress after winning the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and Afrobasket Championship, respectively. $100,000 for each of the players, a threebedroom flat each and national awards were bestowed on the winners as a mark of gratitude and reward for the stars.

The majority of Nigerians praised the government for the gestures, but some are sceptical whether those promises will be redeemed in due course or honoured at all. Some successful individuals have enjoyed such promises; sometimes these gifts come almost instantly, crisp cash payments, shiny car keys, or house deeds delivered in a public ceremony.

Other times, the wait can stretch into years, even decades. And sadly, a few promises are never fulfilled at all. Nigeria’s history of rewarding its sporting heroes is full of proud moments, frustrating delays, and in recent years, some real signs of improvement. This is the story of that journey, from the 1980s to today.

The 1980:Peugeot Started it All

The tradition of rewarding sports heroes in Nigeria truly began in 1980. That year, the Green Eagles made history by winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the very first time.

The nation erupted in joy. The Federal Government, led by President Shehu Shagari, decided this historic victory needed a matching gesture. Each player was given a Peugeot 504 saloon car.

It was practical, valuable, and symbolic, a reward that told the team: you’ve done something unforgettable, and the nation thanks you. It also set a precedent. From then on, Nigerian sports victories weren’t just about medals; they came with promises and rewards.

1985: Golden Eaglets’ world triumph, 30-year wait

In 1985, Nigeria’s U-16 football team, the Golden Eaglets, shocked the world by winning the first-ever FIFA U-16 World Championships in China. These teenage boys were instant heroes.

They returned to parades, receptions, and applause. But the promised rewards? Nowhere to be found. For years, they received nothing. Some moved on with their lives. Others struggled financially.

It wasn’t until 2015, thirty years later, that the Federal Government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, who was kicked out of office a few days after the team’s victory in 1985, finally honoured them with N2 million each. The players were grateful, but the delay was a painful reminder that in Nigerian sport, promises are not always swift.

1994: Super Eagles and the 28-year house hunt

The 1994 Super Eagles are remembered as one of Nigeria’s best football teams. That year, they won AFCON in Tunisia and impressed at the FIFA World Cup in the USA. As part of their reward, they were promised houses in Abuja.

But as the years rolled by, the promise remained only words. It took until 2022, a full 28 years later, for the government to finally hand over those houses. By then, many of the players had long retired, and the joy of the gift was mixed with the memory of the long wait.

1996: Olympic gold and delayed dreams

The Atlanta 1996 Olympics were a golden moment for Nigeria. The men’s football team, famously nicknamed the “Dream Team”, stunned the world by beating Argentina in the final. The players got N1 million each almost immediately.

But part of their reward included houses and land, and those stayed stuck in government bureaucracy for decades. However, 29 years later, the government is yet to redeem the promise, and Jo has spoken out, claiming it would be a good gift ahead of his 79th birthday.

Head coach of the team, Bonfrere Jo, last month called out the Nigerian government for failing to fulfil the promise made to him 29 years ago. “Next month is my 79th birthday. It would be a nice birthday gift, it would be my reward if they give me my land from Atlanta 1996,” he said.

At the same Games, Chioma Ajunwa became Nigeria’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medallist when she triumphed in the women’s long jump. She was lucky that the promised apartment arrived 25 years later. Former Nigerian football stars Oluwafemi Ajilore and Victor Obinna Nsofor also recently expressed disappointment over unfulfilled promises from the Nigerian government following their silver-medal win at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

The Nigerian Dream Team, which included Ajilore and Nsofor, reached the final but lost to an Argentina side featuring stars like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Angel Di Maria. Despite their achievement, the rewards and national honours promised to them by the government have yet to be delivered.

A throwback video recently surfaced online showing one of Nigeria’s best moments from the tournament, a brilliant team goal scored by Nsofor.

The clip brought back memories and also reignited frustration for the 2008 squad. Reacting to the video, Ajilore wrote on Instagram: “Where are the promises and national honours for us? Someone should remind the Federal Government.

It’s not too late.” Nsofor, responding to Ajilore’s comment, added: “This is not new, my brother. Promises upon promises, but nothing is ever done.”

2000s: Era of faster rewards

The early 2000s brought change. The government and sports administrators began moving faster, sometimes with the help of private sponsors. When Enyimba FC won the CAF Champions League in both 2003 and 2004, they didn’t have to wait years.

Their cars and cash rewards came almost immediately. The 2004 Paralympic team received both cash and land within months of returning home. When the Super Eagles lifted the AFCON trophy again in 2013, the rewards, including plots of land, were given promptly. By the 2010s, a big factor in faster rewards was corporate sponsorship.

Companies stepped in to provide cash prizes, bonuses, and even houses, taking pressure off the government and ensuring athletes were rewarded quickly. This was the case for Nigerian athletes at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Payments were made promptly, thanks to a mix of government commitment and private funding.

The trend toward prompt rewards has continued in recent years. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 due to COVID-19), Blessing Oborududu (silver in wrestling) and Ese Brume (bronze in long jump) were given their rewards soon after returning to Nigeria.

In 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari approved N200 million for Team Nigeria athletes who excelled at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Championships in Oregon. This wasn’t just about money — it was about showing athletes that the country noticed and valued their efforts.

Why rewards matter

For Nigerian athletes, rewards are about more than just material gain. They’re a public recognition of sacrifice — a sign that their sleepless nights, exhausting training, and battles against the odds were worth it.

When promises are kept, younger athletes see that hard work pays off, and the nation builds trust with its heroes. When promises are broken, it sends the opposite message — that after the noise dies down, the athletes are on their own.

Sports journalist and analyst, Segun Ogunyemi, of Witness Sports, says Nigeria can fix the problem by creating clear policies for athlete rewards, including budgets set aside before tournaments, and timelines for delivery.

“That way, athletes don’t have to wait decades to receive what they’ve earned. The good news is that recent improvements show this is possible. Nigeria has shown that when it chooses to, it can reward its champions promptly and generously.

It is all about planning, in my view,” he said. “The latest development is a good omen. I know President Tinubu is a man of his word, and he will redeem all his pledges.”