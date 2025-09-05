Prominent PDP Members Defect To APC In Gombe

Two prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, businessman and philanthropist Jerry Joseph Damara, and former Deputy Governor Tha’anda Rubainu have officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Damara, renowned for his numerous community development interventions in Kaltungo Local Government Area, formally announced his defection on Thursday, September 4, in Gombe.

He presented his new APC membership card during a courtesy visit to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Joining him was Tha’anda Rubainu, who served as deputy governor under former Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo between 2011 and 2015.

The two leaders defected alongside other prominent PDP stakeholders from the Gombe South senatorial district.

Speaking after receiving them, Governor Yahaya welcomed the defectors, describing their decision as a boost to the APC’s strength in the state.

He assured them of inclusivity and emphasized that his administration remains committed to delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The defectors pledged their loyalty to the APC and expressed readiness to work with Governor Yahaya’s administration in moving Gombe State forward.