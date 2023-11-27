Prominent Osun Monarch Joins Ancestors

The Owa of Afole of Otan-Ile, in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Sunday Samuel Adegbemi Olatokun, Fagberade 1, has joined his ancestors.

Oba Fagberade reportedly passed away late Sunday, November 26, 2023, in a hospital in Osogbo, the state capital.

His death was made public by Chief Bamiji Fayinminu, the Obanikun of Otan-Ile, the monarch Palace sources, who preferred anonymity, also confirmed the demise of the monarch.

“Ajanaku Sun Bi Oke—–erin Woooo. On behalf of the entire Prince and Princess of Otan Ile,l announce the demise of His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba Sunday Samuel Adegbemi Olatokun, Fagberade I, owa Afole Of Otan Ile. kabiyesi joined his ancestors in the early hours of yesterday.

We shall miss Kabiyesi for his firmness, kindness, and love for his people.

Meanwhile, the Otan-Ile Progressive Union has commiserated with the entire indigenes of the ancient town over the demise of the monarch.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

The OPU National President, Hon Saliu Bello Bamidele, described the two decades reign of Oba Olatokun as notable for utmost commitment and love for his people, adding that the monarch will be greatly missed.

“OPU and the entire indigenes of Otan-Ile both home and in the diaspora pray to God to grant him eternal rest, and his family and the entire Otan-Ile town the fortitude to bear the loss,” he stressed.