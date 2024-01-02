Prominent Nigerians who passed on in 2023

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Ondo State died on Wednesday, December 27 at the age of 67. Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), ex-president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and exAttorney General of Ondo State, was a second-term governor before his death. As a politician, Akeredolu wore many hats and was acknowledged by many of his contemporaries as a dogged leader with unbending personal convictions. Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, a body with governors of the 17 states in Southern Nigeria as members. He also led his other five colleagues in the South-West as chairman, championing many reforms, especially in the area of security, prominent among which was the establishment of the Southwest Security Network codenamed Amotekun. He was an advocate of state police and restructuring, two convictions he trumpeted till he breathed his last. He was unpretentious, unpatronising and vocal against injustice, oppression and subjugation of all kinds. He was a voice against herdsmen attacks on farmers, and one of the unswerving critics of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Akeredolu stood for his deepest convictions and didn’t mind walking alone, far away from the bandwagon. He went for the jugular of the Federal Government, always siding with the people and holding the Federal Government to account for its core responsibility of protecting the people, especially during an attack on a Catholic church in Owo, his hometown.

Ghali Na’Abba

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, died on Wednesday, December 27 at the age of 65. Na’Abba joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and became the party’s candidate for Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, a position he won during the April 1999 general elections. He subsequently emerged as speaker of the House of Representatives after the political crisis that led to the exit of the first speaker of the Fourth Republic, Salisu Buhari. He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he studied political science and graduated in 1979.

Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife

A former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, died on Thursday, December 14, at 85. He died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, according to a statement issued by Chief Rob Ezeife, on behalf of the family. Born on November 20, 1938, the deceased fondly called “Okwadike,” was governor of Anambra State between January 1992 and November 1993 during the aborted Third Republic. The statement read, “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, ‘Okwadike,’ Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife (CON), a former Federal Permanent Secretary, a former governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former presidential aspirant. This sad event took place yesterday at 6 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his state burial will be announced later.”

Prof Ben Nwabueze (SAN)

Leading Nigerian constitutional lawyer and former secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN), died on Sunday, October 29. His demise was confirmed by the President General of Atani Town Union, Arinze Nzeli, who stated that the legal icon died at age 92. Prof. Nwabueze earned his Doctor of Laws (LL.D) at the University of London in 1978, based on his three outstanding books – Constitutionalism, Presidentialism, and Judicialism, thus entering the record books as the second (since the death of Dr. T.O. Elias), the only Nigerian and African holder of a higher doctorate in Law by published works. He is also the first academic lawyer to be made a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1978, strictly based on his published works. He was a member of the Senate of the Universities of Lagos, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Haile Selassie in Ethiopia, Lesotho, Botswana and Swaziland between 1971 and 1978. He was appointed the University Assessor for Academic Appointments, at the Universities of Ghana, Lagos, Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and Jos between 1978 and 1979. Prof. Nwabueze authored over 30 books and treatises with an average extent of 400 pages. He also wrote over 200 articles in academic journals and was given more than 100 keynotes at local and international conferences. He was appointed to professorial chairs in the following universities; Zambia, 1970-75; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, 1974; University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 1975-76; Anambra State University of Technology; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka 1989-1983 (visiting). Nwabueze was also a strong advocate for the Igbo cause. He, alongside other prominent Igbo sons like Akanu Ibiam, M.I. Okpara, K.O. Mbadiwe, Chief Ugochukwu, P.N. Okigbo and Udoji, co-founded Ohanaeze Ndigbo in 1976. He served as Secretary–General of the group between 1978 to 2004, in which capacity, he transformed the body into a formidable non-partisan pan Igbo pressure group. He was a recipient of several chieftaincy titles and the Nigerian Order of Merit. In 2019, he played a crucial role as a member of the election petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). These petitions were filed against President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection, adding to the already intense political climate in Nigeria. The team faced defeat in the case.

Pa Akintola Williams

Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Pa Akintola Williams, died at 104. Williams died at his house in Lagos on Monday, September 11, 2023. He was the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant. His firm which was founded in 1952, grew to become the largest professional services firm in Nigeria by 2004. Williams participated in founding the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Soji Adagunodo

The South-West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Soji Adagunodo, died on May 9, 2023. Adagunodo, who previously served as the Osun State PDP chairman, passed on in the United States (U.S.), after failing to recover from an undisclosed illness. The South-West zonal youth leader of the party, Seyi Bamidele, who confirmed the death, said Adagunodo had been indisposed for some time and later returned to his base in the U.S. to attend to his health. Adagunodo was the PDP chairman during the 2018 governorship election of the party and had a faceoff with the supporters of the then party’s candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, which led to his removal from office.

Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun

The first Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, died on July 1, 2023 at 96. The accomplished oil and gas professional had an unforgettable impact on the real estate sector in Nigeria, being unarguably the brains and hands behind the original master plan of the FCT. Ajose-Adeogun had a distinguished career at Shell Petroleum Development Company and went on to become the Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply (August 1975) and, thereafter, the Commissioner for Special Duties at the Federal Capital Development Authority upon retirement.

Prof Stella Effah-Attoe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost its National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, on Sunday, October 29, after a brief illness. Until her death, she was a member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC). The party in a statement described her death as a huge blow to the nation. The statement read: “Prof. Effah-Attoe was very brilliant, towering and magnificent in all spheres, but yet lived an exceptionally humble, pleasant, sociable, gracious, compassionate and loving life. She touched lives in many positive ways and made pivotal contributions towards the growth and development of our nation. “She was a dedicated teacher, politician, author, and fearless mobilizer who always stood for the truth; fought for justice, equity and fairness and gave her energy, passion, and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria.”

Dr Onaolapo Soleye

A former Minister of Finance, Dr Onaolapo Soleye, passed on four days after celebrating his 90th birthday. He died on Wednesday, November 15, at a specialist hospital in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, Ogun state capital. A statement by the family read: “With heavy hearts, but with gratitude to God Almighty for a long, impactful and positively eventful life, the family announces the passing of Pa Onaolapo Soleye, the father of our late brother, Maj. Gen. O. Soleye (retd). He turned ninety years old only last Saturday. “Papa served the country and humanity in various capacities rising to the position of an Associate Professor in the University of Ibadan, Commissioner for Works in Ogun State and Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria amongst others. “He was a true lover of God and humanity and this translated into his unwavering commitment to church activities as well as ready support and assistance to all who came across him, in any way that he could. The loss of Dr. Soleye is surely not that of the Soleye family alone. It’s our father that has just passed and we must all prepare to be part of his rites of passage.”

Maj-Gen Ekundayo Opaleye

A former military governor of old Ondo State, Major General Ekundayo Opaleye (rtd) died on November 18, 2023. Opaleye was said to have died on Saturday morning at his Ibara GRA residence, in Abeokuta, from a heart attack. He was the former military governor of old Ondo State, and until his death, the Balogun Erunmu of Owu Kingdom. He was military governor of old Ondo State (before the creation of present-day Ekiti State) from August 1986 to December 1987, during the regime of Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida. He took over from Admiral Mike Akhigbe of blessed memory before handing over to Commodore Olabode George.

Maj-Gen Aderonke Kale

Nigeria’s first female Major General, Aderonke Kale, died on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 84. Kale was trained as a medical doctor at University College, which later became the University of Ibadan, and specialised in psychiatry at the University of London. She was inspired to pursue psychiatry by Thomas Adeoye Lambo, Africa’s first professor of psychiatry. Born on 31 July 1939, Kale worked briefly in Britain and returned to Nigeria in 1971. She rose through the ranks in the army, becoming a colonel and deputy commander of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps by 1990. Her role was initially as chief psychiatrist to the army. Later, she became Director of the Nigerian Medical Corps and was its Chief Medical Officer until 1996. She was promoted to Major-General in 1994 and retired from the army in 1997.

Prof Uchenna Ikonne

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, few weeks to the polls. Ikonne, who was a former vice chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, died at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness. In a statement signed by Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie on behalf of the family, said: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4 am after a brief illness. “He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover.”

Amb Mansur Nuhu Bamalli

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, died on October 20, 2023. Bamalli, who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari last year, was also the Magajin Garin Zazzau and biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna. A statement by the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau Emirate council said Mansur Nuhu Bamalli died at a private Hospital in Lagos while on transit to Morocco.