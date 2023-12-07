Prominent Nigerians Mourn Over Passing Of NUPENG’s Ex-Sec Gen, Kokori’s At 80

Prominent Nigerians including labour leaders have expressed grief and sympathy over the death of a former General Secretary, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) Chief Frank Kokori, in the early hours of Thursday.

The activist with the former National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), was said to have died on the day of his 80th birthday anniversary. Reports said he died at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State over kidney-related sickness.

Kokori became more popular during the struggle for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola

The Delta State Government confirmed Kokori’s demise.

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, wrote on his X social media handle: I have just received with shock, news of the passing of one of Nigeria’s greatest statesmen, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, a Deltan of unparalleled patriotism. I am saddened that at a time like this when his patriotic zeal is needed in our dear nation, Nigeria, death came calling.

“I will forever cherish our last moments together when l visited him in the hospital. He was ebullient and was in very high spirits despite his ailment. He fought a good fight.

“My government will be fully active in giving this patriot a befitting funeral. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this critical time. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

A former President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Peter Esele, said Kokori was a hero.

The former President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), said Kokori’s death was surprising.

Esele said: “Though I know our heroes or heroines will drop their physical body, they will always take us by surprise. On behalf of my family, I wish the Kokoris the strength to bear this irreparable loss in their family.”

NUPENG, in a statement, by its President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, described Kokori as a well-known, committed, dedicated defender, promoter, and fighter for workers and democratic rights of the citizens as well as a beacon of democratic struggles in Nigeria.

It said: “He spent a life of “sacrifice” to struggle for the emancipation of the working class globally and enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“He spent years in prisons and was severely brutalised in his struggles for not only the trade unions but in the struggles against military rule in Nigeria. While the entire NUPENG family mourns the loss of a great labour icon, we also celebrate his remarkable life where he contributed to our collective struggles for the emancipation of the working people for the greater good of all and sundry.’’

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo also eulogized the deceased labour leader.

He said: “I mourn the passing away of my father-in-the-struggle, my mentor and my guide. When Frank Kokori was in solitary confinement in Bama prisons for his struggle for the restoration of the June 12 mandate nearly 30 years ago, I personally represented him in various courts, fighting for his freedom. As a result, I became an adopted ‘son’ of his family. His late wife and children were constantly in court with me and I would spend time in their home in Surulere.

“I would later team up with him years later in the APC family in Delta State to struggle to liberate our State. He lived in the struggle and died in the struggle.

“This is definitely the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his family members, the APC fold in Delta State, and to the Labour movement in Nigeria.”

The Deputy President, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Tommy Okon said the labour leader’s death was painful, adding that he died when his wise counsel was needed in the labour movement.

Okon who is also the President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria said: “The trade union movement will sorely miss him, but his contributions to the growth and development of the trade union movement in the country can never be forgotten.

“Let me use this medium to extend my condolences to the family and the trade union movement, in particular the NUPENG family, for the loss.

“Also, I pray for the repose of the soul of the erstwhile General Secretary of NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori; may his soul rest peacefully.’’