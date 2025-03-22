Prominent dignitaries to celebrate Ebenezer Obey at 83

Share

Governors, popular clerics, traditional rulers, captains of industries, high-ranking officials, famous musicians and fans from around the world will gather to celebrate music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, on his 83rd birthday, on April 3.

According to a press release signed by the General Manager of Obey Music Group, Mr Tunji Odunmbaku, the celebrant has opted not to host a grand birthday party. Instead, he intends to express his gratitude to God through a thanksgiving service as the event will also feature prayers for national peace and blessings for all.

Obey, through his General Manager, expressed his delight at the interest shown by various dignitaries, including governors, top officials, musicians, clerics, traditional rulers, and fans, in making the event titled “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness: Ebenezer Obey at 83 and Celebrating 68 Years as a Successful, World-Acclaimed Musician,” a memorable occasion.

The event will be held at the celebrant’s worship centre, Decross Gospel Mission, Headquarters of Praise, at 13/15 Oyewole Road, Mulero Bus Stop, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

In addition to the Thanksgiving service, the event will include intercessions for the nation and bless the attendees.

“The scripture in Psalm 136:1 says: ‘Give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good: for His mercy endureth forever.’ I have been a successful musician and one of the leading artistes for 68 years now, taking my music to the four corners of the world. Despite facing some health challenges and undergoing several surgical operations, God has granted me victory over them all.

“I thank God for remaining relevant in my music career and for being able to perform alongside my devotion to the work of God. Honestly, I have experienced it all, and I cannot thank God enough for the special and unique grace in my life and career.

“My sole aim now is to express my gratitude to God and stay close to Him to the end. I truly feel fulfilled. I want all my friends, fans and well wishers to join me in appreciating God as I turn 83 and celebrate 68 years as a successful, world-acclaimed musician,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

