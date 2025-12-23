Prominent Catholic Priest, Muonso, Releases Christmas Message To Nigerians

As Christmas 2025 approaches, renowned Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Obimma Emmanuel, also known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, has called on Nigerians, leaders and citizens alike to show love and compassion to one another.

Fr. Obimma, the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, made the appeal on Monday, December 22, while speaking with newsmen at his Nkwelle Ezunaka country home.

The statement coincided with a Christmas party hosted by the Fada Ebube Muonso Foundation, which brought together about 5,000 widows, elderly, and indigent persons.

The priest urged Nigerians and Christians, in particular, to uphold the love of Jesus Christ, which he described as the foundation of Christianity.

“The seed of Christianity is love. Christ came into the world to die so that we may live. Nigerian leaders must lead after God’s own heart and purpose.

They must understand that God has entrusted poor Nigerians into their hands. Therefore, they must do everything possible to show love and put smiles on the faces of citizens. That is the summary of Christmas,” he said.

Fr. Muonso emphasized that authentic Christianity is rooted in love for one’s neighbor, maintaining peace in communities, and fighting evil collectively. “Let us emulate Christ, who is our Christmas. In Christ, we triumph; without Him, we face crisis,” he added.

On the significance of the annual gathering, the priest explained that the initiative began 14 years ago during his seminary days as a personal gesture of love for humanity. After his ordination and following the death of his mother, the initiative grew into a monumental foundation aimed at alleviating poverty and supporting the less privileged.

Through the Fada Ebube Muonso Foundation, thousands of students receive free education at secondary, university, and seminary levels, while hundreds of widows and indigent persons benefit in other ways.

The Manager of the foundation, Ubaka Onwuanyi, described the event as a special gathering for thanksgiving, celebration, unity, and sharing, highlighting God’s goodness during the Christmas season.

The celebration featured cultural performances, including the Ijele masquerade, Enyi Mmonwu, Gorilla performance, Abiliba music, and other vibrant displays.