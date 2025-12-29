Prominent Bizman Nuel Ojei Is Dead

Prominent businessman and multi-billionaire, Dr Emmanuel Isichei Ojei, widely known as Nuel Ojei, has died. The businessman died yesterday evening in Isele-Uku, Delta State, his hometown, a family source was said to have told an online newspaper, THEWILL.

The source said Nuel, 74, complained of chest pain suddenly and was confirmed dead at a hospital in Asaba at around 5:30 pm. Confirming the sad development, a statement issued on behalf of the family by his son, Chuks Nicholas Ojei, described the loss as a profound shock and an irreplaceable personal tragedy.

“Words cannot fully capture the depth of our pain at this moment, as we struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss of a man who was not only our father but our strength, teacher, and moral compass,” the statement read.

Born 23rd May, 1951, Ojei grew up in Lagos, where he completed his early education before moving to Delta State to further his studies.

He attended Issele-Uku Technical Col- lege, Issele-Uku, where he obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Business Administration and Management between 1970 and 1972.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship and national economic development, he was later awarded an honorary doctorate by Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State.