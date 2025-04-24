Promasidor Launches Students’ Quiz Competition 

Share

Promasidor Nigeria Limited, makers of Cowbell, has launched the 2025 edition of Cowbellpedia, themed “The Mega Minds,” with a prize pool of up to N100 million in cash and other rewards, including laptops, tablets, and Cowbell products.

According to the company, top-performing students will showcase their skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), general knowledge, and puzzles on a televised quiz show.

Cowbellpedia will be broadcast every Saturday on Africa Magic Family at 5:00 p.m., NTA at 6:00 p.m., TVC at 8:00 p.m., and other terrestrial TV stations nationwide.

The overall winners in both the junior and senior secondary school categories will each receive N5 million and an all-expense-paid educational trip to Kenya. The first runners-up in both categories will get N3 million each, second runners-up N2 million each, and those in fourth place N500,000 each.

Parents and teachers will also be rewarded. Parents of the winners in both categories will receive N500,000 each; those of the first runners-up will get N400,000 each, while parents of second runners-up will receive N300,000 each.

In the teachers’ category, the top teachers in both junior and senior divisions will each receive N1 million and a laptop. First runners-up will get N500,000 each, while second runners-up will receive N300,000 each.

The schools of the winners, first runners-up, and second runners-up in both categories will be given multiple laptops and projectors.

Marketing Director Adebola Williams said, “Cowbellpedia is more than just a contest; it celebrates young Nigerian talents. Education unlocks potential, and through this platform, we’re not just recognizing brilliance—we’re fueling it.”

She highlighted the global impact of Cowbellpedia, noting that several top performers from the 2023 edition have secured scholarships at prestigious institutions in the U.S., U.K., Qatar, and Nigeria.

“At Cowbell, we’re dedicated to nourishing both body and mind. Our VitaRich formula, with Vitamin B9 which supports brain development, empowers students to hone their skills and strive for excellence. This aligns with our brand promise, ‘Sooo Gooood Sooo Smart,’ and complements our overarching campaign, ‘Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood,’” she added.

Dairy Category Manager Donatus Ukpai explained that the competition would consist of four stages: the elimination round, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

“Based on feedback from parents and teachers, we have made several modifications to make the show even more exciting,” he said, emphasizing that speed and accuracy are key to advancing.

“There can only be one winner, but no participant will go home empty-handed. All participants will receive a brand-new tablet,” he added.

Over 5,000 students aged 11–17 from secondary schools across Nigeria participated in the preliminary computer-based test (CBT). The top 132 scorers received Samsung tablets and were selected to compete in the Cowbellpedia TV Quiz Show.

