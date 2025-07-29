‘Prolonged Monetary Tightening May Undermine Nigeria’s Growth Trajectory’

Although they expressed support for the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting last week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have cautioned that a prolonged period of monetary tightening could weaken the country’s growth trajectory.

Reacting to the MPC’s decision in a report released over the weekend, the analysts, however, said they, “anticipate that the MPC may consider a rate cut in its next meeting if inflation continues to trend downward and FX stability is preserved.”

At the conclusion of its two-day meeting held on Monday and Tuesday last week, the Committee voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50%, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 50 percent and 16 percent for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Merchant Banks respectively, and the Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent.

In addition, the asymmetric corridor around the MPR was held at +500/-100 basis points. The analysts noted: “The MPC’s stance was driven by a cautious interpretation of recent macroeconomic data, particularly the moderation in headline inflation and evolving risks to price and currency stability.”

They further stated: “Although recent trends in annual headline inflation may have opened a window for a moderate rate cut—potentially in the range of 25bps to 100bps—the Committee opted for caution, given the persistent volatility in monthly inflation readings.

In our view, the decision to hold rates also reflects the CBN’s broader objective of supporting exchange rate stability and attracting foreign capital inflows.

A premature rate cut, at this point, could have undermined investor confidence and triggered capital reversals, potentially compounding FX liquidity constraints and placing renewed pressure on the naira.