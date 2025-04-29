Proliferation Of Wire Transfer Frauds Worries NFIU

Share

Concerned by the growing spate of fraudulent electronic wire transfers involving Nigerian victims, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has alerted the public to be wary of unverifiable wire transfer claims.

In a cautionary advisory, the NFIU urged Nigerians to critically assess investment opportunities and remain vigilant against common fraud indicators, especially given the rising number of scams linked to bogus foreign wire transfers.

The agency disclosed that it had received a growing volume of fraudulent petitions from individuals, corporate entities, and law firms alleging non-receipt of large wire transfers from foreign banks into Nigerian accounts.

These cases, it said, often involved forged documents, fictitious transactions, and deceptive schemes aimed at manipulating the financial system.

According to the NFIU, fraudulent actors typically open new bank accounts and forge Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and SWIFT messages to support claims of non-existent funds.

These documents are then used to solicit financial support from unsuspecting victims under the guise of sharing in the anticipated inflow. To give their claims an appearance of legitimacy, they frequently engage law firms without proper due diligence.

The agency also noted that these fraudulent claims often involve large sums of money and are accompanied by inconsistent documentation.

Many of the entities making these claims are recently incorporated companies with no track record of business operations.

Investigations have revealed that the SWIFT messages submitted in these cases are often doctored, while signatures and legal documents are forged. Banks cited in the petitions have consistently confirmed they never received such transfers.

The NFIU further warned that such activities not only pose reputational risks for Nigerian banks but also erode public trust and misuse the agency’s identity, as some fraudulent documents even bear its insignia.

It disclosed that checks conducted over time showed no confirmation of these transfers from foreign banks or financial intelligence units. Rather, the parties involved were often shell companies with no legitimate business history.

In response, the NFIU called on financial institutions to strengthen their due diligence processes, verify the authenticity of SWIFT messages, reject fraudulent claims outright, and submit Suspicious Activity Reports or Suspicious Transaction Reports where necessary.

To the general public, the agency advised extreme caution, urging Nigerians to be sceptical of unverifiable wire transfer claims and to scrutinize all investment opportunities.

It also urged law firms and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to carry out proper client verification and document authentication before taking on such briefs.

