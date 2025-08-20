Proliferation Of Special Forces Not Healthy For National Security – Col. Usman

The Security Adviser to the Governor of Sokoto State, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), has raised concerns over the growing trend of multiple security agencies in Nigeria establishing their own special forces units. He warned that this proliferation could weaken national security.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Col. Usman called for a single, centralised national special operations force that would operate independently of existing conventional security formations.

He argued that a unified structure would improve coordination, discipline, and focus in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

Col. Usman noted that various agencies, including the Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Police, State Security Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, handle domestic intelligence and have personnel trained for special operations.

He emphasised that while special forces are essential for modern national security, the lack of a central command structure is counterproductive.

According to Col. Usman, this trend risks diluting effectiveness, creating role overlaps, and fostering unhealthy competition among agencies.

“The army has a special unit for special forces training, which handles unconventional threats. Unnecessary replication by other agencies may lead to confusion, redundancy, and rivalry,” he cautioned.

Col. Usman clarified that his concern wasn’t to downplay other security outfits but to ensure a coherent security strategy.

“I commend the role of other agencies in maintaining peace and order, but they shouldn’t compete in creating special forces. That approach will breed disorder and stretch limited resources,” he said.

Drawing international comparisons, Col. Usman noted that developed countries structure special operations forces as standalone entities with specific mandates under unified national command.

He warned that fragmenting special forces could erode professionalism, disrupt command chains, and weaken accountability.

A single national unit, he stressed, would enhance intelligence-sharing, operational cohesion, and strategic response to threats.

Col. Usman called on the Federal Government to streamline the security architecture by forming an independent national special operations force with a unified doctrine and central command structure.

This force, composed of elite personnel from various agencies, would foster joint operations and intelligence-sharing.

Col. Usman’s remarks come amid rising insecurity across Nigeria, and his call adds to the growing demand for a unified approach to national security and institutional reform.