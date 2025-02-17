ProjKonnect Okays N375m Partnership Deal For Digital Education Across Africa

Share

Nigeria’s leading edutech firm, ProjKonnect, has announced a N375 million partnership-driven sponsorship with Digital Africa Global Consult, the Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition organisers, for the next five years.

This is aimed at deepening digital education by leveraging the strength of a viable platform that showcases technological advancements across the African continent.

The strategic launch of the partnership further strives to position Africa as a technological powerhouse that thrives on the ethical adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to champion bespoke solutions across diverse sectors.

This is further aimed at championing policy changes that deepen digital inclusion among the bulging youthful population across Africa.

Commenting on the partnership’s launch, Paul Ojo, the Chief Executive Officer of ProjKonnect Integrated Systems Limited, noted that the strategic collaboration aligns with the organisation’s goal to decentralise access to knowledge.

Share

Please follow and like us: