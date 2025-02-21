ProjKonnect Announces N375m Partnership Deal To Drive Digital Education Across Africa

Share

Nigeria’s leading edutech firm, ProjKonnect, has announced a N375 million partnership-driven sponsorship with Digital Africa Global Consult, the Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition organisers, for the next five years.

This is aimed at deepening digital education by leveraging the strength of a viable platform that showcases technological advancements across the African continent.

The strategic launch of the partnership further strives to position Africa as a technological powerhouse that thrives on the ethical adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to champion bespoke solutions across diverse sectors.

This is further aimed at championing policy changes that deepen digital inclusion among the bulging youthful population across Africa.

Commenting on the partnership’s launch, Paul Ojo, the Chief Executive Officer of ProjKonnect Integrated Systems Limited, noted that the strategic collaboration aligns with the organisation’s goal to decentralise access to knowledge among undergraduates in a bid to guarantee the digital transformation of the African continent.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this phenomenal partnership poised to positively redefine the African technological landscape, particularly the Nigerian edutech terrain.

We are, therefore, a firm believer that adopting technological advancements plays an integral role in creating bespoke knowledge-based solutions that would address the socio-economic issues limiting the overall growth of the African continent.

It is on this premise that we are excited to leverage the extensive reach of our partner to equip young Africans with the contemporary skills needed to thrive within the 21st century,” he said.

Corroborating the essence of the partnership, Dr. Evans Woherem, the Chairman of Digital Africa, stated that the institutional relationship with Projkonnect is set to unlock new levels of creativity targeted at positioning African youths as a global force to be reckoned with.

“We are truly excited about the prospects of this partnership as we believe that we are on a journey to help revolutionise the future of African nations.

“We are strongly convinced that the African continent needs to prioritise the empowerment of its exploding youthful population to compete with the rest of the world favourably.

This reinforces the timeliness of our partnership with ProjKonnect as they are keen on liberalising the process of knowledge sharing across Africa,” he noted.

ProjKonnect is an eLearning platform that leverages high-powered digital technologies to address the skills gap across the youthful African population. The platform is further designed to serve as a viable pipeline for the acquisition of valuable technical skills.

Share

Please follow and like us: