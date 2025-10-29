Projects: Why Sanwo-Olu’s Keen On Completing Food Hubs, Hospitals, Others –Omotoso

The tempo of development is quickening once again in Lagos, as the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, now well into its second term, appears determined to leave behind a legacy of enduring infrastructure and people-centered projects that will define the future of Africa’s largest city.

Sanwo-Olu on course

In a recent interaction with journalists, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing key projects before the administration’s tenure winds down in 2027.

According to Omotoso, the projects, cutting across transportation, healthcare, food security, environmental sustainability, education and the creative economy, are conceived not just as brickand-mortar accomplishments, but as transformational investments designed to secure the state’s future and uplift livelihoods. He said: “The administration is deliberate about legacy.

Mr. Governor is not interested in starting projects that will be abandoned. “By God’s grace, most of these projects will be completed and commissioned before 2027.”

Tier-One Food Hub

Among the major projects slated for completion soon are the Opebi Mende–Maryland–Ojota Link Bridge, which is expected to begin before the end of the year; the TierOne Food Hub and Rehabilitation Centre in Epe; the Creative Economy Hub to support young innovators; and the Massey Children’s Hospital on Lagos Island, all central to the administration’s THEMES Plus agenda.

While some residents initially nursed fears that a project of the magnitude of the Massey Street Children’s Hospital might be deferred until the next administration beyond 2027, Omotoso dispelled such doubts. He said: “It is not in the DNA of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to abandon projects.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is committed to delivering all ongoing projects before his tenure ends.” No doubt, Massey Children’s Hospital is A Monumental Leap in Healthcare. Being the oldest paediatric hospital in West Africa, at 111 years old, it is one the most talked-about of the ongoing projects and is already being hailed as a healthcare landmark, not just for Lagos, but for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The projects

When completed, the new Massey facility will be the largest children’s hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa, comparable to the finest pediatric institutions in North Africa and the Middle East. The hospital, designed with 21st-century architecture and cutting-edge medical technology, will offer comprehensive pediatric care, advanced diagnostics and specialist services that place it in a class of its own.

For Lagos, it will do for healthcare what the Epe Food Hub and Rehabilitation Centre are doing for food security and social reintegration, raising the bar for subnational governance and infrastructural ambition in Africa. Already, excitement is rippling through the communities surrounding the site.

Residents can hardly wait to see the gigantic facility come alive; not only for the health benefits it promises but also for the economic opportunities that will follow.

Residents’ expectations

From the bustling inner streets of Lagos Island, the anticipation is palpable. For many residents, the hospital represents both hope and opportunity, a lifeline for children and a catalyst for business.

One of them, Madam Odumbaku Carolina, who currently operates an orthopedic aid store in Shomolu close to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, told New Telegraph she is already expanding her business to the Island in anticipation of the hospital’s completion.

“Help us thank Governor Sanwo-Olu for this one,” she said with a smile. Continue g, she said: “We never doubted his capacity to deliver on his THEMES Plus Agenda, but a project of this magnitude raised some doubts initially. “When I saw the pace of work in the last one and a half years, I told my staff to prepare, we had to open another branch.

“Though the space we got is four streets away, we’re happy. All nearby shops have been taken because everyone expects good business when the hospital opens.” Said the woman in her late fifties. Another resident, a pharmaceutical dealer, shared similar optimism, noting that the hospital’s commissioning will breathe life into the local economy.