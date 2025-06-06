Projects To Be Pro Accord Security Top Priority, Oborevwori Tells LG Chairmen, Others

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had read riot act to the chairmen of the 25 local government areas of the state to give top priority to security issues in their domains or risk being suspended.

The Governor urged the House of Assembly members and Commissioners from every council area to enhance peace and security in their localities.

This was as the governor said he has deployed hi-tech technology for intelligence gathering to combat violent crimes across the state. He maintained that coordinated collaboration must be synergized among various security agencies to raids black-spots and destroy kidnappers’ hideouts, if successes must be recorded .

The Governor, who summoned a high-powered security meeting in Asaba yesterday, was worried by the growing insecurity in some parts of the state, especially the university town in Abraka, where four suspected kidnappers were killed and their was reprisal attacks. He issued a sternwarning to council chairmen, and maintained that consistent attendance and active participation in monthly security meetings has become non-negotiable.

Share