Projects Inspection: I’ll Never Trust Civil Servants’ Reports – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday disclosed reasons he has continued to be on the field inspecting projects, saying reports coming from civil servants were not reliable and capable of messing one up.

Wike who inspected the ongoing rehabilitation of the Abuja metro train lines, expressed anger over poor designs in some of the stations and the roles played by civil servants who awarded the contracts.

He stated that sitting down in the office to rely on the reports emanating from the fields from civil servants, will spell doom because the reports cannot be trusted.

The Minister while also showing dissatisfaction that vandalization of the metro stations’ facilities has continued unabated, also warned that further theft will not be tolerated.

While Wike warned the security outfits protecting the facilities, over the vandalization, he also urged the Chinese contractors handling the rehabilitation to speed up the work, noting that he still wants President Bola Tinubu to ride on the train by May 29th, 2024.

” I cannot be happy if this year we are not able to complete the metro line, it will be very disastrous for me and then even all these stations according to what I’ve seen are very poor.

” If by the time I came, I had taken time to go into all these projects, maybe we would have been able to identify some of these lapses and that is why it is not good for you to be in the office, you have to go and see things for yourself and don’t depend on reports coming from the field.

” You can imagine If I had sat in the office depending on reports from those who say they are in the field, by the time I will come here in May, I will be messed up but I thank God that I have come to see things for myself.

” We have security complains that we have awarded contracts to secure those areas yet excuses are been given, how security agencies release those that are caught so for me that is not enough and we are going to make sure that we have a different method to be adopted to see that we can’t continue to give excuses every day”, he added.