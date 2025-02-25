Projects: Expert Identifies Positive Steps To Deploy Donor Agencies’ Funds

Share

The Dean, Faculty of Environmental Design and Management, Lead City University, Ibadan, Prof Grace Oloukoi, has advocated institutional radicalisation and citizen science to optimise fundings for projects from multilateral institutions, and the Bretton Woods Institutions comprising the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank as well as other donor agencies.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, the environment management expert said there was the need for ministerial, inter-ministerial and agencies;’ coordination to avoid overlapping and duplication of projects and expenditures.

She specifically mentioned the $900 million Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Project sponsored by the World Bank. NEWMAP is a World Bankassisted project with a total funding of $500 million, not $900 million.

The project aims to address gully erosion and watershed management in Nigeria. Oloukoi, who is also a member, Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Science sponsored by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), said that such projects and others needed Nigerians to continue the projects after the timelines of the donors have expired.

She said: “That project was supported by the World Bank and it’s supposed to last for about six years or so. The agreement was signed during the President’s Jonathan as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria and the projects was to take care of erosion and environmental degradation in the southeast, Nigeria, and parts of northern Nigeria.

Later it was expanded to some other areas. So a total of about 90 states were to benefit from the project. “However, like so many other projects in Nigeria, we do have a very good start but over time there are interruptions there and there that affect continuity of such projects.

It started and there were so many activities that were going on in those states that were affected. For instance, godly erosion was seriously disturbing states like Edo, Ebonyi and all that.

“So the government started activities including forestation, reworking of drainages and all that. But the question now is how come we couldn’t sustain the tempo even after the World Bank withdrew from the projects?

Because one thing with World Bank project is that once the project period lapses, they are going to withdraw and they will allow the beneficiary, either a state or a country or a community, to continue with the project.

So how come that we couldn’t continue I suppose? This is not new. “It’s the same most of the time we don’t have the localised strategy of handling the problem. So that may be one of the challenges of not continuing with the project even after the donor has withdrawn.

Also we have the challenge of overlapping of activities in so many ministries. “In the Ministry of Resources, another time we come, we take it, we give it to another.

So most of the time we don’t ask the question who does what? So this overlapping of jurisdiction, overlapping oof assignments is a big challenge. Another issue is the summersaulting policies.

“I’m aware of the climate change policy of the Federal Republic, but many of them are not actually localised in our different states and they are not mainstream into existing environmental policies.

Most of the time we fragment our policies and say it has to be just climate change. Whereas we think that the issue of climate change adaptation is embedded in other environmental issues.”

Oloukoi, who also is the holder of pioneer professorial chair in Urban Planning and Environmental Management at Lead University, canvassed for project coordination among the three tiers of government so as to maximise the benefits of the projects and avoid financial and human resources wastages.

