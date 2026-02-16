‘Projected Fed Easing Won’t Affect Fpi Momentum In Nigeria

Citing what they described as the “prevailing interest rate differential between Nigeria and the United States,” analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that if the latter’s Federal Reserve, embarks on an easing cycle in the coming months, as predicted in some quarters, this will not have a significant impact on the current surge of Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into Nigeria.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest data on the country’s gross official external reserves. According to report, the upward momentum in Nigeria’s reserves in recent months “has been supported by robust capital inflows from FPIs on the back of the CBN’s significant reforms, strong diaspora remittances, proceeds from the $2.3 bn Eurobond issued late last year, and higher crude oil-related earnings.”

It stated: “The CBN’s latest data on gross official reserves show that Nigeria’s gross official reserves sustained the strong growth momentum, increasing by $777 million Month-on-Month (MoM) to $46.3 billion in January 2026. This marks the seventh consecutive monthly increase, with an average monthly accretion of about $1.3 billion.

The latest gain follows a $834 m rise in December 2025 and contributes to the cumulative $4.6 billion expansion recorded in 2025.

“The strong gain in reserves has been supported by robust capital inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on the back of the CBN’s significant reforms, strong diaspora remittances, proceeds from the $2.3 billion Eurobond issued late last year, and higher crude oil-related earnings.

The total reserves are sufficient to cover 14.3 months of merchan-dise imports per the balance of payments for the 12 months to December 2025, and 9.7 months when we add imported services.”

The report further said: “FPI participation continues to play a significant role in FX market turnover, with inflows of $16.9 billion in 2025 – 36 per cent of total FMDQ inflows – reflecting the impact of the CBN reforms.

In January 2026, FPI inflows totalled nearly $1.6 billion, accounting for more than half the $3.0 billion market inflow for the month, indicating a growing concentration of FX supply from portfolio sources.”

While noting that the US Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged at its January meeting, the report said that “market expectations point to one or two rate cuts beginning in H2 2026, which would be supportive for emerging market assets.”

“Given the prevailing interest rate differential between Nigeria and the US, a shift toward Fed easing would likely sustain foreign portfolio inflows and support further accretion to Nigeria’s external reserves,” it added.

New Telegraph reports that while appearing at the National Assembly, last Wednesday, to defend her Ministry’s proposed 2026 budget, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, disclosed that the country’s capital importation surged to a record $21 billion within the first 10 months of 2025, a 75 per cent leap from roughly $12 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

She attributed the sharp rise to renewed investor confidence driven by targeted reforms of the Federal Government. Data earlier released by the Ministry showed that foreign investments into Nigeria surged in the first nine months of 2025, with combined Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reaching nearly $14 billion, surpassing total inflows recorded for the entire 2024.