Project Lighthouse: FG Recovers N57bn From 10 MDAs

The Federal Government has confirmed the recovery of N5.2 trillion from ten Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) through a project lighthouse being managed by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Director of Special Projects Federal Ministry of Finance, Aisha Omar confirmed the recovered amount on Tuesday in Gombe, Gombe State during a one-day sensitisation programme for the North-East Geopolitical Zone programme on the Federal Government’s debt recovery drive through the Project LightHouse Programme, according to a statement issued by Director of press Stephen Kilebi.

Omar said the debts came to light from data aggregated from over 5,000+ debtors across ten (10) Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), adding that, the aggravation was still ongoing.

Project Lighthouse initiative was designed to help solve the intractable and perennial problem of debt recovery by using big data analytics technology.

Represented by the Deputy Director in the Special Projects Department Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Bridget Molokwu she disclosed that the core focus of Project Lighthouse is to leverage big data technology to help block revenue loopholes, identify new revenue opportunities, optimize existing revenue streams especially non-oil revenue as well as improve fiscal transparency.

She emphasized that the essence of the initiative was the recovery of debt owed to the Federal Government by individuals and companies through the debt recovery capability of Project Lighthouse engine.

The system according to her collects, integrates and analyses data from revenue-generating agencies in order to create insightful information for improved decision-making on debt recovery.

She revealed that data from Project Lighthouse Programme revealed that many companies and individuals who owed government agencies and refused to honour their obligations were still being paid especially through the government platforms such as GIFMIS and Treasury Single Account (TSA) due to lack of visibility over such transactions.

The Director explained that the debts were in the form of debt liabilities to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); refunds to the Government by companies which failed to deliver on projects for which payment had been effected, unpaid credit facilities granted to both corporate entities and individuals by the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Bank of Agriculture (BOA). Others were judgment debt in favour of the Government, debts owed Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) by insurance companies among others.

She explained that the Ministry had taken steps to address the major revenue loopholes some of which included: the issuance of a Ministerial directive on 26 September 2019 to all MDAs with a view to aggregating all government debts across the Public Finance Space, to have a single window on the credit profile of the Federal Government and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) regulatory approval on Wednesday 31st March 2021, extension of the functionalities of the debt recovery capability of the Lighthouse Project Programme.

She added that the above measures would enable the Federal Ministry of Finance to fully automate the debt recovery process and make settlements of debts as seamless as possible.

She solicited the

participants’ cooperation and commitment in providing quality and relevant information (debt-related data) to populate the platform, reiterating that their organizations stand to benefit immensely from the intelligence that the initiative will be producing, adding that she was counting on their continuous support to ensure the full realization of the goals and aspiration of the laudable project.

Earlier the Project consultant, Dr.Abraham Atteh stated that the Project Lighthouse initiative was all about debt recovery through the use of technology.

He said it was all about tracking, retrieving and recovering government debts. He added that with the initiative, every entity that does business with the government will be able to pay debts owed to the government, adding that systems will be put in place to block loopholes created by these entities.

He explained that the government was putting every technology in place to recover its debts owed by both private and corporate entities, adding that those categories of debtors would be tracked using existing technology