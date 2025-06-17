…Project Got 85% Funding From Chinese Financial Institution – Wike

Share

Speaking also, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed that the water project, with 85 per cent funding from a Chinese financial institution, was completed to enhance water supply in Abuja.

Wike also stated that procurement process was almost completed to extend the water project to some satellite towns and other rural communities within FCT.

He said: “This contract was awarded in 2017 at the cost of $470 million. “In 2017, under the partnership of African Development initiative, the Chinese government provided 85 per cent, while the Federal Government and FCT provided 15 per cent, which is to take care of loops 1, 2, 5, and 6.

“I want to say today that we almost completed with the procurement process to give water to Bwari, give water to Kubwa, give water to Karu, and some of the communities.

“So you are not only providing water to the city, you are also providing water to the satellite towns.” Wike thanked the President for his continued support and practical interest in developing the capital city.

He said: “Mr. President, on behalf of the residents and administration of the FCT, we sincerely appreciate and thank you for taking the time to be with us again. Today marks the fourth day of the commissioning programmes.” He recounted the President’s early inquiries into Abuja’s infrastructure state after assuming office.

He said: “I recall that when you came on board, you invited me and asked me one or two questions. One is, ‘Why is the mass transit train not working?’ You said, ‘I want to ride on that train.”

